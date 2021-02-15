Clark ties Big Ten records for weekly awards

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) makes a 3-pointer during the second quarter of their game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, IA on Sunday, February 7, 2021. (Stephen Mally/hawkeyesports.com)

University of Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark was named Big Ten Women’s Basketball Co-Player and Freshman of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

Clark has tallied 16 Big Ten Weekly honors on the season, including 10 freshman honors, four Big Ten Player of the Week honors, and two Player of the Week Honor Roll nods. Clark’s 10 Freshman of the Week honors and four Player of the Week nods tie Big Ten Records. The first Big Ten student-athlete to receive 10 Freshman of the Week awards was Nebraska’s Jessica Shepard during the 2015-16 season. Minnesota’s Amanda Zahui B. is the only other freshman to earn four Player of the Week nods. Her four Big Ten Player of the Week honors as a freshman are believed to be the NCAA record.

Clark recorded her third consecutive and seventh 30-point game of the season against Nebraska. Her seven 30-point games are tied for the most in the NCAA this season. Against the Cornhuskers, Clark’s 39 points earned her a spot in the Nebraska record books, marking the most points scored in Pinnacle Bank Arena — male or female.

Clark is the second freshman since the 2015-16 season to record seven 30-point games – the first was Texas A&M’s Chennedy Carter during the 2017-18 season. Carter played 19 more games than the Hawkeyes have played this season.

The West Des Moines, Iowa, native recorded her sixth double-double of the season with 39 points and 10 rebounds and was three assists shy of a triple-double.

Clark now ranks third on Iowa’s all-time freshman scoring list with 451 points on the season. The record-holder is Jaime Printy with 501 points during the 2009-10 season. Clark is the first Iowa freshman to record 400-plus points, 100-plus rebounds, and 100-plus assists in a season.

Clark and the Hawkeyes host Penn State on Thursday inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Tip is set for 3 p.m. (CT) on Big Ten Network.