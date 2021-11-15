Clark, Warnock lift No. 9 Iowa past Northern Iowa 82-61

Hawkeye Headquarters

by: John Bohnekamp,

Posted: / Updated:

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) is fouled while driving to the hoop by Northern Iowa guard Emerson Green (4) during an NCAA college basketball game on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. (Geoff Stellfox/The Gazette via AP)

 

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 25 points and 11 rebounds and Monika Czinano added 16 points, leading No. 9 Iowa over Northern Iowa 82-61. Clark, a preseason Associated Press All-American, shot 9 of 22 from the field, including 4 of 13 on 3-pointers. She is averaging 23.3 points this season. Iowa is 3-0. The Hawkeyes had a 21-2 run in the first quarter, holding Northern Iowa scoreless for 4 1/2 minutes. The Hawkeyes were ahead 24-9 at the end of the quarter and led by double digits the rest of the game. The Panthers are 1-1.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story