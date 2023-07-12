The 16-year-old son of an Iowa Hawkeyes coach was involved in a crash that killed a pedestrian in May, according to a news release and the driver’s family.

Iowa Basketball Coach Fran McCaffery’s 16-year-old son Jonathan, who goes by Jack, was cited in connection with a car vs. pedestrian crash that killed a National Guardsman in May.

Local 4 News received an email response from an Iowa City spokesman on June 7.

Lee Hermiston, a public safety information officer, said in an email on Monday, May 22, Iowa City Police responded to a serious crash involving a car and a pedestrian at Melrose Avenue and Kennedy Parkway.

The pedestrian – 45-year-old Corey J. Hite, of Cedar Rapids, suffered serious injuries and died in June, officials say.

Local 4 News obtained a statement from the McCaffery family, confirming their son was involved in the incident.

This statement comes from his parents, Fran and Margaret McCaffery: “On May 22nd, just after leaving school, our 16-year old son was the driver in a vehicle/pedestrian accident. Investigators have told us that it was an unavoidable accident.”

“The pedestrian, who was jogging at the time of the accident, was waved in front of our son’s passing vehicle by the driver of another vehicle.”

“Sgt. First Class Hite’s family has our deepest sympathies. while our family continues to process the events of the past weeks and help our son cope with this accident,” the statement continues. “We will have no further comment at this time.”

After a thorough investigation, and after consultation with the Johnson County Attorney’s Office, Jonathan McCaffery has been cited with failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, a simple misdemeanor, according to a news release from Iowa City.

Under the Iowa Code, a violation of the misdemeanor charge is punishable by a $1,000 fine, a driver’s license suspension of up to 180 days, or both, the release says.

On Wednesday, Hermiston told Local 4 News the Iowa City Police have completed their investigation into the incident, and the case is now with the Johnson County Attorney’s Office.