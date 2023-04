Fans are encouraged to welcome the University of Iowa women’s basketball team back to Iowa City on Monday, April 3, according to a new release from Iowa Women’s Basketball.

The Hawkeyes will arrive at the Iowa River Landing, 105 E. 9th St., Coralville, about 1:45 p.m., the release says.

The Athletics Department will hold a celebration to honor the team’s Final Four run and NCAA runner-up finish.

