Spring football practice began last week, and the icebreakers have begun in the 2023 season. The new man on campus being the quarterback, of course. Cade McNamara is throwing, but yet remains limited with his recovering knee.

The Hawkeyes have engaged in non-contact drills and team practices. But perhaps the best story to come out of media availability was an off-the-field tale, from star teller: Tight end Erick All. And it tells the story of McNamara’s competitiveness.

“We would compete to see who was the first one in the building, and I was beating him,” All said. “And I would just be in the training room waiting for him like, ‘Cade where you at? What took you so long?’ Now all the sudden he’s here at four in the morning.”

“He’s telling the trainers and everybody to call him when I get in.”

McNamara and All, of course, migrated to Iowa City from Ann Arbor. But McNamara’s new target, tight end Luke Lachey, spoke about his command.

“Real confident guy,” Lachey said. “That’s what you want in a quarterback. On the field it’s been great, off the field it’s been great to build a relationship too.”

All is listed on Iowa’s depth chart as TE1. Lachey is TE2 and sophomore tight end Addison Ostrenga, who had one catch against Minnesota following Sam LaPorta’s injury, is slotted at No. 3. McNamara’s prevailing impression on Ostrenga: Leadership.

“Right away he was willing to reach out to me and introduce himself,” Ostrenga recalled. “It’s one of the first things he did. And then just breaking us down, and getting on guys when he needs to in the right way.”

Players will continue to speak to the media once per week for the next three weeks up until the final spring practice, which is open to the public on April 22.

For more Hawkeyes coverage, follow @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook