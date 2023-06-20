Tomorrow we’ll hear from select Iowa football players for the first time since the open spring practice back in late April. There are a few things on my mind as we trudge through the dog days of summer — and a myriad of storylines to be excited about moving forward. So, cue “Back in Black,” turn up “Enter Sandman” and let’s swarm into some ideas that have me thinking about Saturdays at Kinnick.

Cooper DeJean’s NFL prospects

The Hawkeyes have produced three first round picks in the last two NFL drafts in Tyler Linderbaum, Lukas Van Ness and Jack Campbell. Experts are calling it now: Star cornerback Cooper DeJean is going to join them in 2024. CBS’ Ryan Wilson tabs DeJean as a first round talent — and mocked him going 13th overall.

“The ball-hawking DeJean might have been Iowa’s best player last season.” Wilson wrote.

DeJean’s already been tabbed a preseason second team All-American. He recorded a team-best five interceptions and flashed game-breaking playmaking ability with the ball in his hands. If DeJean can build off of his breakout season, he’ll be a highly coveted NFL prospect next spring.

2. Deontae Craig’s potential

Lukas Van Ness, Deontae Craig and Joe Evans each had at least six sacks last season on a defensive line loaded with talent. With Van Ness in Green Bay there’s going to be a void to fill in the trenches, and it’s got Deontae Craig’s name written all over it.

Craig’s entering his junior year as a projected starter after coming on strong at the end of 2022 — recorded five sacks in his final six games. His hype isn’t quite as off the rails as DeJean — but I’ll contend it will be by the time 2023 is said and done.

Nobody was talking about Lukas Van Ness getting drafted 13th overall at this time last year, so let me shovel some coal into the firepit: Deontae Craig is going to record double digit sacks and be a first round pick in next year’s draft.

3. Kaleb Brown gives the WR room much needed upside

Former Ohio State wide receiver Kaleb Brown was one of the top recruits coming out of the 2022 class. However, after falling through the depth chart in one the most talent-rich position groups in the country — Brown entered the transfer portal. And, for whatever reason, he elected to play for the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Kirk Ferentz’ weakest position group at the very least has a glimmer of hope. Could Brown turn into a serviceable wide receiver? We know what Nico Ragaini, Diante Vines and whatever non-scholarship player you’d like to name are. But Kaleb Brown’s addition is an injection of optimism to a group that needs it in the worst way.

4. Nick Jackson on campus

Speaking of transfers — and filling voids — this one covers both. Consensus All-American Jack Campbell manned the middle of the Iowa defense better than anyone ever has, or perhaps ever will. However, all-ACC linebacker and former UVA Cavalier Nick Jackson is a more than serviceable replacement.

Jackson finally arrived on campus, and we’ll get to hear from him soon. He notched 100-plus tackles in three seasons as a starter for Virginia, and led the entire ACC in such in 2022. He announced his intention to transfer back in February, but didn’t make it on campus in the spring for practice. Once he’s caught up to speed, Phil Parker has a plug and play guy on his defense.

5. Cade McNamara’s knee

This SHOULD be a non-story. But, it’s something to keep our eyes on ahead of tomorrow. McNamara said he should be 100% for summer practice after being limited in the spring. If he isn’t yet fully cleared, I would turn the panic button up just a notch.

And, in no slight to McNamara, there is a giant gash in his knee. He isn’t recovering from a sprained ankle.

The point being: Cade McNamara is the biggest and brightest beacon of hope in 2023. If he’s not himself, it’s going to like throwing a bucket of pebbles onto the runway of a plane lifting off.

For more Hawkeyes coverage, follow @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook.