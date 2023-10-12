Hawkeyes fans still waiting for their mobile Crossover at Kinnick tickets to arrive in their inboxes might have to wait until Friday.

In an announcement emailed to ticketholders on Thursday, weather was a factor in the distribution delay:

“Despite the weather forecast presenting some potential challenges leading into the Crossover at Kinnick, we remain committed to hosting this record-breaking event in Kinnick Stadium. We look forward to seeing nearly 70,000 of our incredible fans on Sunday and thank you for your support.”

The event would have been moved to Carver Hawkeye Arena if weather prevented the Iowa women’s basketball game from being played outside at Kinnick. Obviously, not all of the estimated 47,000 fans who bought tickets would fit, so some tickets were Kinnick-only.

The current forecast calls for a partly sunny day in Iowa City with a high near 53 and a low around 40. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. as the defending national runners up host DePaul in an exhibition.

“Mobile tickets will be delivered to you by Friday, October 13,” the email said. “Please make sure to have them downloaded on your mobile device for a swift entry.”

Parking lots will open at 10 a.m. and close one hour after the game.

