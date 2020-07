The University of Illinois' Dr. Sheldon Jacobson told Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports that he expects a 30-50 percent COVID-19 infection rate for college football players this season -- and 3-7 deaths -- due to COVID-19.

"A few of them could end up in the hospital, and you'll have a small number who could die," Jacobson, a University of Illinois computer science professor, told CBS Sports. "I don't want to sugar coat it for you. I just want to give you the facts. … If everybody comes together under normal circumstances, we'll probably see that kind of outcome. … I guarantee someone is going to die. The virus does not discriminate."