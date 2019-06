Cy-Hawk Trophy: Iowa-Iowa State rivalry history

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 08: Offensive lineman Keegan Render #69 and defensive back Jake Gervase #30 of the Iowa Hawkeyes carry the Cy-Hawk trophy after the match-up against the Iowa State Cyclones on September 8, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

The Hawkeyes reclaimed the Cy-Hawk Trophy in 2015. The Hawkeyes lead the overall series 44-22.

1894 — Iowa State 16, Iowa 8, in Iowa City



1895 — Iowa State 24, Iowa 0, in Iowa City



1897 — Iowa State 12, Iowa 0, in Iowa City



1899 — Iowa 5, Iowa State 0, in Iowa City



1901 — Iowa 6, Iowa State 0, in Iowa City



1902 — Iowa 16, Iowa State 12, in Iowa City



1904 — Iowa 10, Iowa State 6, in Iowa City



1905 — Iowa 8, Iowa State 0, in Ames



1906 — Iowa State 2, Iowa 0, in Iowa City



1907 — Iowa State 20, Iowa 14, in Ames



1909 — Iowa 13, Iowa State 0, in Iowa City



1910 — Iowa 2, Iowa State 0, in Ames



1911 — Iowa State 9, Iowa 0, in Iowa City



1912 — Iowa 20, Iowa State 7, in Ames



1913 — Iowa 45, Iowa State 7, in Iowa City



1914 — Iowa 26, Iowa State 6, in Ames



1915 — Iowa State 16, Iowa 0, in Iowa City



1916 — Iowa 19, Iowa State 16, in Ames



1917 — Iowa 6, Iowa State 3, in Iowa City



1918 — Iowa 21, Iowa State 0, in Iowa City



1919 — Iowa 10, Iowa State 0, in Iowa City



1920 — Iowa 14, Iowa State 10, in Ames



1933 — Iowa 27, Iowa State 7, in Iowa City



1934 — Iowa State 31, Iowa 6, in Ames



1977 — Iowa 12, Iowa State 10, in Iowa City



1978 — Iowa State 31, Iowa 0, in Iowa City



1979 — Iowa 30, Iowa State 14, in Iowa City



1980 — Iowa State 10, Iowa 7, in Iowa City



1981 — Iowa State 23, Iowa 12, in Ames



1982 — Iowa State 19, Iowa 7, in Iowa City



1983 — Iowa 51, Iowa State 10, in Ames



1984 — Iowa 59, Iowa State 21, in Iowa City



1985 — Iowa 57, Iowa State 7, in Ames



1986 — Iowa 43, Iowa State 7, in Iowa City



1987 — Iowa 48, Iowa State 9, in Ames



1988 — Iowa 10, Iowa State 3, in Iowa City



1989 — Iowa 31, Iowa State 21, in Ames



1990 — Iowa 45, Iowa State 35, in Iowa City



1991 — Iowa 29, Iowa State 10, in Ames



1992 — Iowa 21, Iowa State 7, in Iowa City



1993 — Iowa 31, Iowa State 28, in Ames



1994 — Iowa 37, Iowa State 9, in Iowa City



1995 — Iowa 27, Iowa State 10, in Ames



1996 — Iowa 38, Iowa State 13, in Iowa City



1997 — Iowa 63, Iowa State 20, in Ames



1998 — Iowa State 27, Iowa 9, in Iowa City



1999 — Iowa State 17, Iowa 10, in Ames



2000 — Iowa State 24, Iowa 14, in Iowa City



2001 — Iowa State 17, Iowa 14, in Ames



2002 — Iowa State 36, Iowa 31, in Iowa City



2003 — Iowa 40, Iowa State 21, in Ames



2004 — Iowa 17, Iowa State 10, in Iowa City



2005 — Iowa State 23, Iowa 3, in Ames



2006 — Iowa 27, Iowa State 17, in Iowa City



2007 — Iowa State 15, Iowa 13, in Ames



2008 — Iowa 17, Iowa State 5, in Iowa City



2009 — Iowa 35, Iowa State 3, in Ames



2010 — Iowa 35, Iowa State 7, in Iowa City



2011 — Iowa State 44, Iowa 41, 3OT, in Ames



2012 — Iowa State 9, Iowa 6, in Iowa City



2013 — Iowa 27, Iowa State 21, in Ames



2014 — Iowa State 20, Iowa 17, in Iowa City



2015 — Iowa 31, Iowa State 17, in Ames



2016 — Iowa 42, Iowa State 3, in Iowa City

2017 — Iowa 44, Iowa State 41, OT, in Ames

2018 — Iowa 13, Iowa State 3, in Iowa City