Schedule finalized: Hawkeyes will host Iowa State, Western Illinois in December

IOWA CITY, IOWA — The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the CyHawk football game in September, but the state’s biggest rivalry will continue on the hardwood this fall.

On Friday the schools broke the news on social media that the Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball teams will meet at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, December 11. The tipoff time and television rights have not been announced.

The Hawkeyes have won the last two meetings in the series. They hold an all-time advantage in the series against the Cyclones 46-27.