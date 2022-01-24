Czinano scores 21, No. 25 Iowa women beat Illinois 82-56

Iowa Hawkeyes forward/center Monika Czinano (25) reacts during their game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the quarterfinals of the 2021 Big Ten Tournament Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. (Stephen Mally/hawkeyesports.com)

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Monika Czinano scored 10 of her 21 points a decisive opening run and No. 25 Iowa led by double figures for more than 34 minutes as the Hawkeyes beat Illinois 82-56 on Sunday night for their fifth consecutive win.

Czinano, who shot 9 of 15 from the field, made a layup to open the scoring and her jumper with 2:35 left in the first quarter made it 15-2. Illinois made just 1 of 9 from the field and committed five of its six first-quarter turnovers during that stretch.

Caitlin Clark had 18 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for Iowa (12-4, 6-1 Big Ten). Clark went into the game having recorded back-to-back 30-point triple-doubles, a first in NCAA history. She has a conference single-season record four triple-double and leads the nation in scoring at 26.2 points per game this season.

Jayla Oden, the only Illinois player to score in double figures, had 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting. The rest of the Illini shot just 27% (14 of 51) from the field.

Clark needed just 91 seconds to score the first eight points of a 12-0 run that made it 55-22 midway through the third quarter.

Illinois (6-11, 1-5 Big Ten) lost the first game of a three-game road trip — and its third straight overall — and is winless in seven games away from home this season.

Iowa outscored the Illini 54-16 in the paint and scored 20 points off their 16 turnovers.

Tomi Taiwo had 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting and Kylie Feuerbach added 10 points for the Hawkeyes.

Illinois plays road games against No. 6 Indiana on Thursday and Northwestern on next Sunday.

Iowa also hits the road for games at Nebraska on Tuesday and at Northwestern, which beat the Hawkeyes 77-69 on Jan. 6 — their lone loss in Big Ten play this season — on Friday.