Czinano shoots nearly perfect, Clark gets taste of postseason action in Iowa’s win over Purdue

Iowa Freshman Caitlin Clark has had one of the biggest spotlights in college basketball shined on her for a majority this season. From her unlimited range to her savvy ability to make plays for others, she’s already one of the game’s biggest stars. In her Big Ten Tournament debut on Wednesday night against Purdue, she showed that she’s the human just like the rest of us. The Big Ten Freshman of the Year may have been hit with some freshman nerves early out of the gates.

Luckily, it’s a long game and the Hawkeyes aren’t just a one woman show.

Monika Czinano has been a rock for this team this season at the center position and showed her veteran prowess from the jump. The junior had 10 points and 4 rebounds at the end of the first quarter to help Iowa keep up with Purdue, a sign of good things to come.

While Czinano was the biggest positive from the Hawkeyes in the first quarter, Caitlin Clark hit the shot that gave them the lead at the buzzer. In typically Clark fashion, she nailed a step-back three pointer to give the Hawkeyes a 17-15 lead. She was 0-6 leading up to that shot, but she put up the buzzer-beater with the confidence of someone who had just gone 6-6. That’s what true stars do on the hardwood. You don’t focus on the shots you missed, you set your sights on the next one that could go in.

While Iowa started the second quarter on a 8-2 run (led by Czinano who hit her first 9 shots of the game), the Boilermakers offense started to capitalize on mistakes made by the Hawkeye defense. Purdue went 6-16 in the opening half on three-point shots, a lot of which can be chalked up to lapses by Iowa. Three-point shooting is the great equalizer in the game of basketball, and Purdue showed why in the second quarter.

What made things even more difficult for Iowa while the Boilermakers were hitting just about everything they put up, the Hawkeyes didn’t make a field goal during the final 3:42 of the first half. The offense started to feel rushed. While at times they were able to get the looks they wanted, it seemed Iowa started to feel some pressure from the run Purdue was putting together.

However, considering the Boilermakers scored 81 against Iowa in January, holding them to be on pace for just 72 points (36 first half points) was a positive to takeaway heading into the third quarter.

In the second half, its seemed to be more of the same. Every time Iowa started to gain momentum, Purdue had a counter. It felt like Iowa had moments when they could have pulled away, but credit to the Boilermakers who just wouldn’t let it happen. Why? Once again, Purdue was hitting timely shots from the perimeter while Iowa couldn’t find their shooting stroke outside of the paint.

A Caitlin Clark three-pointer at the 3:53 mark in the third quarter put the Hawkeyes up 48-44 and gave a spark to the Iowa bench and fan base. After that bucket, the Hawkeyes were able to get a stop on the defensive end which led to a Caitlin Clark breakaway layup on the other end. A combination of defense and offense working together simultaneously that hadn’t been seen often up to that point in the game. What showed up to spoil the run? Purdue shooting. The Boilermakers were able to hang around with their jumpers as Iowa went into the fourth quarter with a 56-52 lead.

In the final frame of action, fans got their money’s worth. As the lead jumped back and forth between the Hawkeyes and Boilermakers, it appeared this game would come right down to the wire. After all, this is March, isn’t it?

After five lead changes in the first two and a half minutes of play in the fourth quarter, things started to turn in Iowa’s favor. A tough finish off of a drive by Clark, another and-one from Czinano, and a fast break layup by McKenna Warnock capped off a 9-0 Iowa run. It put the Hawkeyes in front by 8, their largest lead of the game at that point. This time, Purdue didn’t have an answer. The Hawkeye’s biggest stars were showing up when the team needed them most.

That’s the beautiful thing about basketball. It’s a team sport that requires those playing to be on the same page. At the same time, the game allows individual players take over in the biggest moments. Iowa balanced those two things perfectly during the the most crucial point of the game.

Caitlin Clark finished the game with 27 points (8-21 FGA), 7 rebounds, and 9 assists while Monika Czinano put up 38 points (16-18 FGA) and 9 rebounds. The two shined brightest in the fourth quarter, leading the Hawkeyes to a 83-72 victory over the Boilermakers.

Iowa will play Thursday at 8:30 PM ET against Rutgers.

For that matchup against Rutgers, improved perimeter defense, improved perimeter shooting and a quicker start from Clark will be key for Iowa to move on in the Big Ten Tournament.