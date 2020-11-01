Daviyon Nixon stands out in Hawkeyes loss

Daviyon Nixon has been great so for this season for the Hawkeyes. Yesterday, the defensive linemen had a career high 11 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and 3 tackles for loss. For the season Nixon has 18 tackles and 2 sacks.

Offensively, Iowa believes they are close to getting it right. The Hawkeyes had some costly mistakes in their two losses this season. Two fumbles against Purdue, three interceptions against Northwestern. Iowa threw the ball 50 times, something Head Coach Kirk Ferentz says won’t happen again.