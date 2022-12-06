Up until this point, the Hawkeyes had lost a few role players and reserves to the likes of the transfer portal. Successfully recruiting Cade McNamara made the early stages of the process a home run for the Hawkeyes. The transfer portal giveth, now it REALLY taketh away.

Junior linebacker Jestin Jacobs, an impact player on the defense, is entering the portal.

Jacobs racked up 33 tackles, three pass deflections, and one interception in eight starts in 2021. This season, injuries limited him to appearing in just two games and he registered just six tackles. Jacobs was viewed as an NFL prospect entering the year.

With uncertainty at linebacker as Jack Campbell and Seth Benson could potentially move on, Iowa may be razor thin at what’s been a position of strength the last few years.

Iowa also will be losing a key piece of its secondary: Defensive back Terry Roberts is entering the portal as well. He was a key contributor on special teams, but injuries hampered him to just five appearances this season. On defense he deflected three passes and intercepted one.

Backup defensive back Reggie Bracy also joined Jacobs, Roberts and last week’s commits in the portal.

Your updated transfer portal roundup:

In:

QB Cade McNamara (via Michigan)

Out:

QB Alex Padilla

WR Keagan Johnson

WR Arland Bruce IV

RB Gavin Williams

OL Josh Volk

LB Jestin Jacobs

DB Terry Roberts

DB Reggie Bracy

WR Jordan Kumm

