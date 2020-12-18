Defensive end Joe Evans continuing the success of the Iowa walk-on

Over the past several years the Iowa Hawkeyes have had several successful walk-on stories. From Dallas Clark to Jack Koerner, the Hawkeyes seem to find these diamonds in the rough. Head Coach Kirk Ferentz has been known to give walk-ons a chance on the field and letting them earn a scholarship.

Three Hawkeyes this season have earned a scholarship; Joe Evans, Monte Pottebaum, and Charlie Jones. Sophomore Joe Evans learned the news while at practice, coach Ferentz came up to him, ask him how his day was going and then told him he was on scholarship.

Evans stated that it was a great day, and that it was awesome to share that moment with his parents who live in Iowa City. Another Hawkeye player is having success, kicker Keith Duncan is a Burlsworth Trophy semifinalist. That is awarded to the most outstanding football player who began as a walk on.