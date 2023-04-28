The Denver Broncos selected Iowa cornerback Riley Moss with the 83rd overall pick in the third round of the NFL draft. The Broncos traded with the Seattle Seahawks to acquire him, and he now joins a loaded secondary that features Patrick Surtain II and Justin Simmons.

After returning for a fifth season, Moss earned all-Big Ten recognition for the second consecutive year. He was a first team All-American in 2021, with four interceptions and two returned for touchdowns. Moss leaves Iowa with 11 career interceptions, three total touchdowns and 37 passes defended.

Moss is the fourth Hawkeye selected so far in the 2023 NFL draft, along with Lukas Van Ness, Jack Campbell & Sam LaPorta. This is also the sixth time in seven years a Hawkeye defensive back has been selected.