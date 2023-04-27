Wow. Jack Campbell was projected to be a second round pick. But Detroit came calling, and Dan Campbell got his guy at 18. Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell has ascended from three-star recruit to first round NFL draft pick.

The Lions want to build a defense — and have a chosen a man to lead them. Jack Campbell won the Dick Butkus award, the WIlliam V. Campbell award. He’s a consensus and unanimous All-American. He’s the second Hawkeye to be picked in the first round, along with Lukas Van Ness, who was selected 13th by Green Bay.

