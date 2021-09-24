Detroit Pistons convert Luka Garza to standard NBA contract

Iowa Hawkeyes center Luka Garza (55) makes a 3-pointer during the first half of their game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Friday, November 27, 2020. (Stephen Mally/hawkeyesports.com)

Friday the Detroit Pistons announced they converted Luka Garza’s two-way contract to a standard NBA contract. That means Garza will be a full-time member of the Pistons for the upcoming NBA season.

Detroit selected the two-time consensus first team all-American in the second round with 52nd pick in the NBA Draft back in July. He had a slow start to Summer League by his standards, finishing with nine points and four rebounds in his debut. He broke out over his final three games though, putting up three straight double-doubles and averaging 17 points per game and 13.7 rebounds in those games. The Pistons won the three games to finish Summer League 3-2.

He showed his offensive versatility that made him so lethal in college, shooting 52 percent from the field, 40 percent from three-point range and 79 percent from the free throw line.

Initially, that was good enough to earn him a two-way deal, which guaranteed him a spot on Detroit’s G-League team and allowed him to spend up to 45 days with NBA squad. The standard contract allows him to spend the entire season at the NBA level.

The Pistons open training camp on September 28th and play their first regular season game on October 20th.