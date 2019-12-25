Devonte Young and a nuclear machinist from Iowa both honored as part of Holiday Bowl festivities

Young wins U.S. Admiral Grant Sharp award in San Diego; Belle Plaine, Iowa native will be Hawkeyes honorary captain

Devonte Young was given a Holiday Bowl award.

Vincent O’Brien will get the experience of a lifetime.

Both men were honored at the USS Theodore Roosevelt tour on Tuesday.

Young was awarded the Admiral U.S. Grant Sharp trophy, as voted on by his teammates.

O’Brien is a Belle Plaine, Iowa native who’s stationed with the United States Navy in San Diego. He’ll be the Hawkeyes honorary captain at Friday’s game.

“I planned on going to the game anyways and to be here and be part of the game is cool,” said O’Brien, who is a nuclear mechanic. “I found out just yesterday, actually, this is amazing. It’s a cool experience. I’ve watched from the stands in Kinnick Stadium, but never on the sidelines, so this is amazing.”