Ducks shoot Hawkeyes out of the tournament, ending Iowa’s season

Iowa Hawkeyes center Luka Garza (55) celebrates with forward Keegan Murray (15), forward Patrick McCaffery (22), and guard Jordan Bohannon (3) during the first half of their game against Oregon in the Second Round of the NCAA Mens Basketball Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN on Monday, March 22, 2021. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com)

The Oregon Ducks beat the Iowa Hawkeyes 95-80 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Luka Garza was able to score 36 points (tying an Iowa record for most points in an NCAA Tournament game), but Oregon’s offense was too much for the Hawkeyes to overcome. It was tied with 2 minutes remaining in the first half, but Oregon would outscore Iowa by 15 in the last 22 minutes of the game. The Ducks shot 38-66 (56%) on field goal attempts and 11-25 (44%) on three-point attempts in the game. Oregon’s 95 points are the second most allowed by Iowa in regulation this season.

The loss puts an end to the Luka Garza era in Iowa City.

How it happened:

Luka Garza came in with an obvious size advantage over the Ducks. Oregon’s tallest player in the starting lineup is 6-6 compared to Luka’s towering 6-11, 265 lb frame. Garza used it to his advantage early hitting his first four shots including two offensive rebound put-backs in the opening minutes of the game.

Despite Garza’s hot start, it was Oregon who jumped out to an early lead in the game. Iowa’s defense looked to be the Hawkeye defense of old, giving up in the first half of play. Their zone defense led to late rotations and offensive rebounds, while their man-to-man left some players out on an island.

Spark plugs Patrick McCaffery and Joe Toussaint came off the bench to give Iowa some energy and solid play. The two combined for 13 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals in the first half and were a big reason why Iowa was able to tie the game and briefly take the lead.

Garza would score 22 points (8-10 FG) and grab 3 rebounds in the first half, but it wasn’t enough for Iowa to overcome the Ducks’ shooting. Oregon led 56-46 at halftime while shooting 59-50-83 splits.

In the second half, Oregon continued to overwhelm Iowa’s defense with perimeter shooting and converting on the interior. All the way, the Hawkeyes didn’t see much offensive production outside of Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp.

The Oregon Ducks came in with a perfect game plan to limit Iowa’s role players while taking advantage of the lack of speed and quickness from the Hawkeye’s wings.

Oregon would win and advance to the Sweet Sixteen.