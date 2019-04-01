Elite Eight: Hawkeyes preview matchup with Baylor

Baylor is averaging nearly 82 points per game this season, but it’s their defense that has head coach Lisa Bluder’s attention.

The Bears are holding opponents to just 31% shooting from the floor, which leads the entire country.

“That does have us concerned,” Bluder said Sunday afternoon. “We’re gonna have to handle their ball pressure. I think their guards apply excellent ball pressure. So we’re gonna have to be able to handle that without turning the ball over and be able to get the ball inside.”

“We’ve played against teams like that this season,” added junior guard Mackenzie Meyer. “Maryland and Rutgers do a really good job of pressuring the guards, so you just have to be strong and be ready for the pressure. You have to be able to drive, you have to be able to stay strong and be able to get the ball inside to Megan and Hannah.”

“It’s important to just work the ball and just play Iowa basketball,” senior forward Megan Gustafson said. “Everyone knows that Iowa basketball is all about sharing and giving up that good shot for a great shot. As long as we stick to the gameplan and what we know, we’ll be good.”

Iowa will play Baylor in the Elite EIght Monday, April 1 at 6pm CST.



