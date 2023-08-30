My first Hawkeye game was simply put, unforgettable — Iowa vs. South Dakota State. I watched a team score seven points via two safeties and a field goal. Fans ‘bravoed’ their punter (yes, the guy that gives the ball back to the other team) with “MVP” chants.

I’ve never in my life once attended a football game where a team won, but it felt like a loss. But I learned quickly — that’s Iowa football.

Laugh at the Jackrabbits all you’d like — but they gave Iowa all they could handle. The ugly victory later crowned the Hawkeyes transitive FCS champions. Now a full year has gone by — and the lessons learned from that game, and past Hawkeye non-cons, have shaped the way Kirk Ferentz prepares his team for battle.

“We had a pretty good football team in ’09 and took a miracle to win that game against an FCS team,” Ferentz said, referencing Iowa’s 17-16 win over Northern Iowa in 2009. “If we didn’t learn that lesson as a program, I know other people maybe are a little slow on that, but it’s just the nature of the game that we play. It’s every week is tough.”

It’s cliche — but it’s not. The Hawkeyes got burned on a 99-yard drive against Iowa State to lose the Cy-Hawk for the first time since 2014. Iowa’s 2016 season was derailed when NDSU rushed for 239 yards and stunned the Hawkeyes 23-21 at Kinnick.

“Every week coach always has us well-prepared. I can go down the line of defense, all the defensive coaches. We’ve always given them 100% out on the practice field and I think that’s where it all starts,” Joe Evans said.

“Coach [Seth] Wallace was just talking about what we have to guard against the unknown,” linebacker Nick Jackson said. “A lot of Week 1 opponents, you don’t have any film or you’re going off film from last year and everything like that. So, you just have to be prepared for if anything changes and all that stuff.”

“You can’t underestimate anybody in college football,” Cooper DeJean added. “You’ve got to prepare like it’s the best team in the country.”

Utah State is one of the bottom-tier teams of the Mountain West conference — and they’re 25-point underdogs even with Cade McNamara’s status in question. But, you can check “total respect” off your Kirk Ferentz bingo card:

“All I know is these guys won 11 games two years ago and they had some good games last year, too, beat Air Force who’s a tough out. We have total respect for our opponent and we need that each and every year.”

Perhaps more importantly: The Hawkeyes offense may finally get to show what fans are hoping is a much improved offense. Sevens coming in bunches — not in painful segments.

“We’ve been working really hard in the offseason and during camp and stuff, and we’re just happy to finally get out there and just do what we want to do,” Diante Vines said Tuesday. “Everything we’ve been doing throughout camp, throughout spring and all that stuff and finally getting a chance to showcase that.”

“The only expectations I’m really concerned about are our own expectations,” Cade McNamara said. “We have to hold everybody accountable, and we feel like, you know, we want to accomplish a lot of things this year.”

