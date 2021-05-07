Ex-Hawkeyes can proceed with parts of lawsuit, judge rules

Iowa running back Akrum Wadley (25) avoids Michigan State safety Khari Willis during a second half carry at Spartan Stadium on September 30, 2017 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

A federal judge has ruled a lawsuit brought by a group of former Iowa football players alleging a culture of staff members mistreating Black players can move forward.

Some of the allegations have been thrown out.

Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and former strength coach Chris Doyle remain the focal points of the lawsuit filed in Iowa’s southern district.

The 13 plaintiffs allege they were demeaned with racial slurs, forced to abandon Black hairstyles, fashion and culture to fit the “Iowa Way” and retaliated against for speaking out.

The former athletes named as plaintiffs in the lawsuit are Darian Cooper, Maurice Fleming, Javon Foy, Andre Harris, Terrence Harris, Marcel Joly, Kevonte Martin-Manley, Aaron Mends, Jonathan Parker, Brandon Simon, Reggie Spearman, LaRon Taylor and Akrum Wadley.

Iowa athletics director Gary Barta, Hawkeyes head football coach Kirk Ferentz and current strength and conditioning director Raimond Braithwaite also are named as defendants in the civil suit.