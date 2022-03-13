Maryland basketball fan Stan Goldstein says that prior to this year there had been “very few games home or road” that he had missed in the past 10 years.

But the game on January 3 against the Hawkeyes in Iowa City stands out, because attending probably saved his life.

Goldstein thinks that if he hadn’t been at Carver-Hawkeye Arena that day, he wouldn’t be here today.

“If I had not gone to that game in Iowa, been in that arena, it is highly unlikely that I would’ve survived,” Goldstein told CBS Sports. “I stopped breathing and didn’t have a pulse.”

Iowa medical staff at the arena performed CPR “within 30 seconds” and restarted his heart twice before transferring him to the nearby University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Some of the first responders and doctors who helped Goldstein were honored at a January 27 basketball game.

Watch the full story below or here.

Terrapins' fan Stan Goldstein tells the story of how @IowaHoops' medical team saved his life. pic.twitter.com/Zm5gnifgGl — CBS Sports CBB (@CBSSportsCBB) March 12, 2022

It not only has a happy conclusion, but a twist at the end, too.