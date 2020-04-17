1  of  7
Ferentz prefers football season to stay in 2020, not push to next year if possible

Hawkeyes coach addresses multiple scenarios for upcoming football season

How this year’s college football season shapes up is anybody’s guess.

There are any number of scenarios, from no fans in the stands to bringing back players to campus right on-time.

“The bottom line is I don’t think any of us know at this point what is going to happen, so we’ll deal with that as it comes,” said Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz.

Ferentz did his beset to address the ideas floating around the upcoming season on Wednesday.

“Whether it starts normal time, that’s obviously the most desired outcome or preference. Whether they have to push it back a month and then play 12 straight go right into Christmas,” Ferentz said on a Zoom conference. “That might be a possibility, but if they’ve got to push it to the spring, then you know, you have to start looking at the thing.”

Beginning the season in February or March 2021 brings up the issue of playing 24 games in less than a year, something Ferentz said he believed could be done, but with challenges.

“Let’s say that’s the scenario that’s in front of you, it would dramatically alter what happens between the two periods. I don’t know how hard you could train. I don’t know how hard you could practice,” Ferentz said.

If the season is played this fall, Ferentz made it clear compromising players’ safety to get back to playing shouldn’t be an option. His desire is eight weeks of on-campus work before the first game.

“Four weeks specifically with the strength conditioning staff and then four weeks more in a football mode,” Ferentz said. “It doesn’t do any good to try to push as hard as you can to be ready in Week 4. And then, you know, have a bunch of guys hurt in Week 6, 7 and 8, because you just weren’t taking a smart approach.”

The timeline and details of a return will be a work-in-progress over the next couple months. Ferentz said the only certainty is the unprecedented situation.

“Chances are it’s not going to be our typical mode,” Ferentz said. “Even if they came out and said, ‘hey, we’re back to normal on May 15,’ because of what happened already, it’s going to be very, very different.”

