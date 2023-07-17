After 17 years, Pat Fitzgerald’s tenure as Northwestern’s head coach comes to an unceremonious close — another one of Iowa’s longstanding rivals exits the Big Ten West. In just the last year, Scott Frost, Paul Chryst, Jeff Brohm and now Fitzgerald have all exited the division (ironically in the division’s final season).

Entering his 25th season, Kirk Ferentz has survived the flurry of divisional terminations, and remains — by far — the longest tenured head coach in the division and conference.

Longest tenured coaches following Ferentz:

James Franklin (Penn State): Entering 10th season

Jim Harbaugh (Michigan): 9th season

Tom Allen (Indiana): 7th season

P.J. Fleck (Minnesota): 7th season

Bret Bielema (Illinois): 3rd season

As far as Iowa’s concerned, there’s not a whole lot of history to analyze, unless anybody wants to relive the Penn State swarming in 2021 (or the 42-3 Big Ten championship a few months later).

Ferentz is undefeated against Minnesota under P.J. Fleck’s stewardship. Bielema vs. Ferentz was a thing when Bielema was at Wisconsin, but his tenure at Illinois is too short to spend much time on. Iowa’s rivalries have more to do with a trophy to play for than anything else.

It appears Ferentz vs. Fitzgerald’s final chapter was a 33-13 feel-good win for the Hawkeyes, but the victory marked the end of one of the more underrated fueds the conference had to offer.

Fitzgerald has a winning record

Ferentz likely would’ve evened the score this season in the friendly confines, but Pat Fitzgerald went 9-8 over Ferentz in those 17 seasons. While the Wildcats have been awful the last two seasons, Hawkeye fans remember not being able to get this cat off their back more than few times.

When Pat Fitzgerald took over the program in 2006, Northwestern won four of the first five games vs. the Hawkeyes. After only beating the Hawkeyes 19 times since 1897, Fitzgerald beat them nine times in just 15 years. Not only did he beat Iowa, he beat them their way — seven of those nine losses came by single digits. Ouch.

Speaking of pain, remember the 2009 season? Iowa was 9-0, up 10-0 against Northwestern at home. Iowa had a real chance at a perfect season and a college football playoff berth — and then Ricky Stanzi got hurt against the Wildcats.

Every program has its peaks and valleys, but when Northwestern had a winning record in Fitzgerald’s 17 years, they were 8-1 against Iowa. Conversely, Ferentz was 7-7 against Northwestern in years Iowa had a winning record.

Long story short: The Wildcats were good for a ‘bad’ Iowa loss every other year for a decade and a half.

The differences

Both coaches won two Big Ten West championships, both have consistently made bowl games and have been in contention for bowl games. But returning to what I said a few paragraphs ago, every program has peaks and valleys — but Iowa’s peaks have been higher and valleys haven’t been nearly as low.

Seven of Fitzgerald’s 17 years have been losing seasons. Ferentz has had only four in his 24-year tenure, and two since Fitzgerald took over in 2006. The Hawkeyes have finished in the AP Top 25 twice (10) as many times as the Wildcats have in Ferentz’s regime.

The other key difference? Ferentz was able to withstand a PR nightmare, and Fitzgerald wasn’t. Much of the 2020 racial discrimination lawsuit was placed on the shoulders of former strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle, who is no longer with the Hawkeyes. In Evanston, the blame fell squarely on the feet of the man up top.

The Hawkeyes are also consistently relevant, selling tickets and winning football games. Northwestern went 4-20 over the last two seasons and has become the laughingstock of the conference.

Mutual respect

We won’t get to hear Fitzgerald’s thoughts on Kirk Ferentz at next week’s Big Ten media days, but we can go back to the archives and rehash some old memories. Here’s what was said a half decade ago.

“As a person you can see he’s genuine,” Fitzgerald said back in 2018. “He loves his players, the affection that he shows for his staff — he’s worked with the AD to improve the quality of life of his players and assistant coaches. Iowa is a special football school and the fanbase is awesome. I think he’s obviously had consistent success — championship-level success. Year in and year out they’ll always be competing for the Big Ten West championship.

“I think it’s because he’s genuine. Whether it’s sitting up here answering questions or seeing him on a golf course if he’s playing golf — he’s the same guy.”

Three years later, Kirk exchanged the distanced pleasantry.

“I don’t want to speak for him, but I think there’s a mutual respect,” Kirk Ferentz said in regards to Fitzgerald in 2021. “I have a lot of respect for him, and I think it’s mutual and genuine. Pat was a really good football player. I wasn’t here during that, but he’s easy to envision. He took over that program in just what couldn’t be a tougher circumstance. You want to put things in perspective, that puts it all in perspective. He’s just done a great job.”