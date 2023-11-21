Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark has a large national profile that continues to grow. Fresh off of her appearance on ESPN’s Monday Night Football Manningcast, her first television commercials from the State Farm deal announced in October are ready for prime time.

They will roll out on television starting this weekend.

Here’s one of them:

Clark winds up being joined by Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler for the spot that talks about filing claims on the State Farm app.

A surprise former basketball star shows up at the end.

The second commercial features Clark and Jenny Taft from FOX Sports talking to a small business owner:

Clark sings the State Farm jingle in both spots.

She is the first college player to join a team that includes the NFL’s Patrick Mahomes and NBA’s Chris Paul, and is also featured in the company’s social media spots.

Again, the TV ads hit the airwaves this weekend.