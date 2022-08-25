The PHry PHest is back, and there’s no better way to kick off football season for Hawkeyes fans in the Quad Cities.

Not only will they celebrate a new year of Iowa football on Sunday, but Public House in Davenport will also launch their latest fundraising effort for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

Public House Owners Austin and Johnna Chesney and Marketing and Events Director Mckenzy Miller got the party started early with Stephanie Johnson on Local 4 News at 4, as you’ll see in the video above.

When they originally launched the fundraising effort with special t-shirts and bracelets in 2018, the goal was $5,000, but they soared past that to $10,000. Last year’s Wave Across Iowa raised more than $18,000 and Johnna Chesney estimates Public House’s efforts have totaled around $80,000 in donations to the children’s hospital over the years.

This year’s goal is $15,000 and all proceeds of the IOWAVE t-shirts they debuted today will benefit the Mollie Tibbetts Foundation for Child Psychology.

It all happens this Sunday, August 28 from 4-7 p.m. at Public House in Davenport. Local 4 Sports Director Jay Kidwell will be the MC and there will be guest speakers, including University of Iowa volleyball player Bailey Ortega and former football players.

There will giveaways, Marcos’s Grilled Cheese food truck from Iowa City, drink specials and tailgate games. You can find all the details by clicking here.