Former Hawkeye and current NFL players host Rally for Reid football camp

Several former Hawkeye and current NFL players hosted the event, Rally for Reid Football Camp, at the St. Vincent Athletic Complex in Davenport on Sunday.

The camp was held to honor five-year-old Reid Gleeson, who died from brain cancer last fall after a three year fight with the disease.

Hundreds of campers were able to work on their football skills with the help of guys like current LA Rams football player, Jake Gervase, and Tampa Bay Buccaneer, Tristan Wirfs, along with other ex-Hawkeye football players.