Former Hawkeyes wide receiver Quinn Early released a trailer Sunday night for his new documentary about former Iowa football coach Hayden Fry and his former player at SMU, Jerry Levias.

Here’s the description of “Into The Lion’s Den” that Early posted to YouTube:

“Marine turned football coach creates a winning tradition wherever he goes. He builds character, and is a mentor to young men. His courage is tested in 1965 when he gives a scholarship to a high school football star who happens to be Black. Together, the two would help reshape the landscape of college football history in the south.”

Watch the trailer:

Early caught 103 passes for 1,813 yards from 1984-88 for the Hawkeyes, then played 12 seasons in the NFL for the San Diego Chargers, New Orleans Saints, Buffalo Bills and New York Jets.