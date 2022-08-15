NBA player and Hawkeyes all-time leading scorer Luka Garza is coming to the Quad Cities on Tuesday, holding a camp for kids from third grade through high school and a talk with his father, Frank, about the importance of parental roles and boundaries in their child’s athletic careers.

Luka talked to Local 4 Sports Director Jay Kidwell on Monday.

“People always are asking us about our relationship because they see it from afar, so this will give you a deeper dive, on a more personal level, into how we work,” Garza said. “One of the keys to life is to always work on building your relationships and continuing to improve – individually and as a group. I do that with my dad and my mom, my friends – everybody. It’s always important to never be comfortable with where you are. There are always ways you can improve.”

The Luka Garza Academy will work with 3rd through 8th graders in the morning and high schoolers in the afternoon at Beyond the Baseline in Davenport, the latest stop on the Garzas’ tour of the state.

“I’m super excited to go to different places in Iowa, meet kids and show them some of the stuff that I have learned throughout my career in basketball,” Garza said.

The evening event will be moderated by Jess Settles at 6:30 p.m.

They’ll share what they learned and talk about their individual and shared successes on Tuesday. Click here to check out the flyer below for more details: