Former Hawkeyes assistant Chris Doyle hired by Jacksonville Jaguars

FILE – In this Sept. 1, 2018, file photo, Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle walks on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Northern Illinois, in Iowa City, Iowa. Former players have accused Doyle of bullying and making racist comments. He remains on paid administrative leave, The Associated Press reports, Friday, June 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Chris Doyle has found a new job, eight months after he left the University of Iowa following accusations of promoting racial disparities in the football program. On Thursday, the Jacksonville Jaguars of the NFL announced that Doyle had been hired as “director of sports performance.”

Doyle and the University of Iowa parted ways in June after the school opened an investigation into allegations by former players that Doyle made racist comments and mistreated black players during his 21 years spent working for Kirk Ferentz. The University of Iowa agreed to a more than $1 million buyout to release Doyle from his contract. Doyle has denied ever crossing “the line of unethical behavior or bias based on race.”

Among the players currently on the Jaguars roster are two former Hawkeyes, Carl Davis and Greg Mabin.