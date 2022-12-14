Dudes recruit dudes.

Just under two weeks following Cade McNamara’s transfer to Iowa, another Wolverine is following his quarterback. Erick All Jr., who played a big role in Michigan’s offense in 2021, announced he is transferring to Iowa. That team was quarterbacked by McNamara and won the Big Ten title over Iowa. The junior has two years of eligibility remaining.

Injuries limited All to just three games played in 2022, but he played all 13 games for the Wolverines in 2021. He caught 38 passes for 437 yards and two touchdowns. He earned honorable mention All-Big Ten selection.

Sam LaPorta was named Big Ten tight end of the year for the Hawkeyes, but he’s likely on his way to the pros in 2023. Sophomore tight end Luke Lachey played very well on the back end of the season, leading the team in receiving touchdowns despite being TE2. With All on board, “tight end university” is alive and well.