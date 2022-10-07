If you’re at a high school football game tonight, it’s plausible you might find a future Big Ten star in the making. Illinois and Iowa did.

For the Hawkeyes, it’s senior defensive lineman Logan Lee.

Lee’s donned the color black for quite a while now. Before it was Hawkeye black, it was Orion. Lee played tight end and defensive line for the Chargers, racking up 10 touchdowns his senior year and earning unanimous all-conference honors. He also holds the Orion school record for sacks with 35. In 2019, Lee graduated high school and has been a Hawkeye ever since.

As his senior season rolls on, he said tomorrow’s upcoming game against Illinois is just another game on the schedule. But to his friends and family back home it’s one they will not be pulling for the Hawkeyes.

“Usually it’s, ‘I’ll cheer for you until you’re playing the Illini,'” Lee said his folks tell him when Iowa plays Illinois.

Lee also mentioned that he’s got some relatives going to the game to cheer for the Fighting Illini (and Lee, probably). In his second year starting, #85 has 1.5 sacks, and 2.5 tackles for loss through five games.

Former Bettendorf Bulldog Griffin Liddle also plays for the Hawkeyes, although the redshirt freshman hasn’t played yet.

On the Illinois side, former Moline star Matthew Bailey is a true freshman and has played snaps at safety in all five games. He was a three-star recruit as a wide receiver/safety coming out of Moline in 2021, and joined the Illini because “the coaches made me feel special and welcomed.”

He broke the Moline single-season record for receiving yards (802) and touchdowns (10) in 2021. In his first season, Bailey has already scored a touchdown on the defensive side of the ball with a fumble recovery and score against Virginia.

For more Hawkeyes coverage, follow @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook.