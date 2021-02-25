Fran McCaffery gives injury updates on Connor McCaffery and Jack Nunge

After Thursday’s loss to Michigan, Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery updated the media on the conditions of Connor McCaffery and Jack Nunge. Both players suffered injuries against the Wolverines and were sidelined for most of the game.

Jack Nunge suffered what appeared to be a non-contact injury and will undergo an MRI on Friday. Jordan Bohannon shared concern after the game, “praying” for it not to be an ACL injury. Nunge, a redshirt sophomore, tore his ACL back in November of 2019 and didn’t play again until December 3, 2020.

Connor McCaffery rolled his ankle early in the second half, and it appeared to be, “really bad at first” before going to the locker room to work with the trainers. He told Fran McCaffery that he could continue to play against Michigan, but Fran McCaffery didn’t think it was the right decision. The Hawkeyes hope to get Connor McCaffery ready for Sunday’s matchup against Ohio State.