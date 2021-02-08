Fran McCaffery, Luka Garza on first-half foul trouble against Indiana

The Iowa Hawkeyes suffered another tough Big Ten loss against Indiana on Sunday, their fourth loss in five games.

Luka Garza, the leading scorer in college basketball, sat on the bench for the final 12:30 of the first half after picking up his second foul of the game.

“Changed everything in the first half,” said Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery. “Then coming down the stretch, again, it did.”

Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery rarely plays his players with two fouls in the first half of games. When asked why he didn’t consider putting Luka Garza back in the game, he seemed frustrated by the question.

“You know what, you guys are unbelievable,” said McCaffery. “You want me to play the bench so the bench is in there because guys are in foul trouble, then you want me to take them out. How are they going to get any better? How are they going to improve? It’s a ridiculous question.”

“I just can’t put my team in that position,” said Luka Garza. “I didn’t think I put the elbow out too much. Just unfortunate. The first one I could have avoided as well. The second one was 50/50, he kind of sold it well, credit to him it was smart. I trust Fran McCaffery and his decisions, so that’s all I have to say about that.”