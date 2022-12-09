26 seasons, and 21 winning seasons for Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery. Now, 500 wins. With Iowa’s win over Iowa State, McCaffery improved his record to 500-341. He’s the fourth coach in Hawkeye history to reach the milestone.

McCaffery moves up to 74th all time in wins, and becomes of one 74 coaches in the sport to reach 500. Yet, he wouldn’t take the credit.

“The way I’ve typically responded to this question, I don’t consider myself having 500 wins,” McCaffery said. “I’m the coach. My responsibility is to put our guys in a position to win. Let them go win the game. I think about family, and I couldn’t be sitting here without tremendous commitment of my wife, my daughter who right there with us. My son Jack. It’s an interesting journey. It’s a difficult journey at times. But it’s something we’re built for.”

While Fran considers it a family accomplishment, it quite literally could not have been done without his son and guard Connor McCaffery, who considered the win apropos. Taking down a ranked Iowa State team down despite Kris Murray being unavailable.

“The way that we did it, how special the win was and the way we competed. I feel like that’s kind of exactly how he’s always wanted his teams to play,” McCaffery said. “I think it’s a perfect way to exemplify number 500. It meant the world.”

