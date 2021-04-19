Fredrick has entered the transfer portal, set to leave Iowa

Iowa guard CJ Fredrick shoots while under pressure from Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette via AP)

Fran McCaffery announced on Monday morning that CJ Fredrick has submitted his name to the transfer portal. Rumors about his leaving the University of Iowa had been circulating on social during this offseason.

The sophomore averaged 7.5 PPG on 47-47-68 shooting splits during the 2020-2021 season and was a crucial part of the team’s success. He missed time during the season due to a lower leg injury that is now expected to be healed. He played in 27 games, starting in all of them, during his sophomore year.

Fredrick took to Twitter to say goodbye to the Hawkeye fan base.

Here’s a look at some of Fredrick’s best players during his previous season:

Gritty. Sniper. @cj_fredrick battled through injuries to produce for the Hawkeyes during the 2020-2021 season. The sharpshooter hit 47% from the field and from three.



His season highlights: pic.twitter.com/E5NHt77JTX — Jarek Andrzejewski (@Local4Jarek) April 13, 2021

Along with CJ Fredrick, the Hawkeyes have also lost Austin Ash, Michael Baer, and Jack Nunge to the transfer portal. Luka Garza has also played in his final game for Iowa as he looks to take his game to the pro level. Jordan Bohannon, a fifth-year senior, could return for a sixth season due to the free year of college eligibility given to all players during the pandemic, but has hinted at not-returning. Joe Wieskamp has declared for the NBA Draft, but is remaining his college eligibility.

Assuming all of those players listed do not return, Iowa will return just one starter from last season (Connor McCaffery).