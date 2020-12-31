Freshman phenom Caitlin Clark leading Iowa Women’s Basketball to a good start

Hawkeyes freshman guard Caitlin Clark has gotten out to a hot start to her career. The Iowa Native is currently averaging 27 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists. Clark has won the Big Ten freshmen and player of the week three times.

In her last game against Western Illinois, Clark had a triple double (13 points, 10 assists and 13 rebounds). That’s something that’s only happened 10 times in program history. Iowa is currently 5-1 and will face off against Rutgers at home on December 31st.

Her teammates and coaches believe she will only continue to get better.