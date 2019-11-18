Freshman Tyler Goodson made the difference for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa football registered it’s biggest win of the season on Saturday, upsetting Minnesota 23-19. For the firs time all year the Hawkeyes were aggressive on offense. Freshman Tyler Goodson made the difference for the Black and Gold. Kirk Ferentz said, “We felt like we’d have to really kind of lay it out there a little more.” The freshman delivered, his 26-yard, third-down run on the opening drive sparking the Hawks to their best offensive half of the season. “If we got the right look, we were gonna run it. He took that, made a great play. You know, and then that kind of set the tone for him for the rest of the game. He did a great job.” says, Nat Stanley. Goodson touched the ball eight times in Iowa’s first two drives. Kirk Ferentz says the matchup with the Gophers high-scoring offense dictated Goodson’s first career start. “Just felt like he gave us our best chance to do things. I’ve said it all along, we really like all three of our backs. The guys that are playing are doing a great job. Just thought it might be the best answer for today’s game.” says, Kirk Ferentz. Goodson’s big performance in that first half came as no surprise to his offensive teammates. They say he’s been improving and making those type of plays in practice the entire year. Nico Ragaini said, “Yeah, he’s incredible back there. He’s a true freshman and he makes people miss almost every single play. He’s ridiculous. He’s a great player.”

“Pass protection, running routes, running the ball hard. It was just another day for him, really.” says, Nate Stanley.

Goodson finished with 94 yards and a touchdown on the ground, just missing out on his first 100-yard performance. He’ll get a chance to go over the century mark next week at Kinnick when the Hawkeyes host Illinois.

