Sports fans can check out the Grid Club football luncheon Mondays at the Knights of Columbus in Davenport, featuring high school coaches on the Iowa side and Augustana and St. Ambrose talking about their games on Friday and a look ahead to their next games.

Former Moline basketball stars Brock Harding and Owen Freeman, both freshman with the Hawkeyes, visited to talk about their journeys and getting used to their new home in Iowa City.