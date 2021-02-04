From Iowa City to Super Bowl Sunday: Former Hawkeye Tristan Wirfs has crushed year 1 in the NFL

Last year at this time Tristan Wirfs was getting ready for the NFL Draft, now he’s getting ready to play in the Super Bowl and protecting one of the greatest players in NFL history. Wirfs was selected with the 13th pick of the NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and has made an immediate impact.

Tristan has played every snap for Tampa Bay – that’s 1,284 plays – and has only given up one sack. Playing with Tom Brady has its pressure, but Wirfs has handled it well. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians believes he should’ve been a Pro Bowler.

On Sunday, four former Hawkeyes will be playing. Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz says he is proud of all of them and will be pulling for whatever team wins. Should be a good game.

