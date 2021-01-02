From learning disability to B1G Defensive Player of the Year, Daviyon Nixon has embraced every Challenge in his life

The Iowa Hawkeyes football season has ended after the TransPerfect Music City Bowl was cancelled due to Missouri Covid issues. Iowa ended the season on a 6 game winning streak and a big part of that was Junior Defensive Tackle Daviyon Nixon.

Nixon led the Big 10 in sacks and tackles for loss, he won the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, and was named a consensus All-American.

Daviyon’s Journey wasn’t always easy, but every step of the way he has overcame his challenges. Now Nixon is going to the NFL draft, something he has dreamed about since he was a kid. Nixon is projected to be a first round draft pick.