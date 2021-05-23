From start to finish: Wave Across Iowa run from Iowa City to Davenport raising thousands for kids

Wave Across Iowa runners Chris Brooks, Rich Russell, Curt Johnston and Austin Chesney are welcomed by cheering fans as they cross the finish line at Public House in Davenport after a 62-mile run from Iowa City to Davenport on May 22, 2021. (Ryan Jaster, HawkeyeHQ.com)

A group of five showed up at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City before dawn with plans to run to Davenport to help raise money and awareness for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

62 miles and 13 hours later, four crossed the Wave Across Iowa finish line at Public House in Davenport in what one runner called “one of the cooler things I’ve ever done” and another described as “awesome, rewarding, fulfilling … and extremely challenging at points.”

As of Saturday night, around $15,000 had been raised for the Mollie Tibbetts memorial fund benefiting Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at the children’s hospital. A lot of that is through GoFundMe, which is still open for donations, but T-shirt sales at Public House and online also contributed to the total so far.

Austin Chesney, co-owner of Public House and one of the Wave Across Iowa runners, said supporting the kids and eliminating the stigma of mental health issues are what it’s all about.

“Words can’t even describe what that means to me,” Chesney said after finishing the run. “It’s a big deal. Mental health is a big deal. … I appreciate everybody’s support out here. It’s been second to none.”

Here’s how it played out on social media Saturday, from the start just after 5 a.m. to the finish just after 6 p.m.

Austin Chesney @B1GFANOFYEAR says it's "a great day for mental health and the kids" as the #WaveAcrossIowa run from Iowa City to Davenport raises thousands for @UIchildrens. https://t.co/4gpc9AkWxn pic.twitter.com/LTkluBsowL — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) May 22, 2021

They started with a four-mile "warmup" around Kinnick Stadium and @UIchildrens before heading east for the rest of the journey. #WaveAcrossIowa #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/hgnIWCWqAt — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) May 22, 2021

#WaveAcrossIowa runner Curt Johnston after completing the 100K journey from Iowa City to Davenport to benefit @UIchildrens: "I had to hold back the tears. It was one of the cooler things I've ever done." pic.twitter.com/VA11C7RPrZ — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) May 23, 2021

#WaveAcrossIowa runner Austin Chesney, after completing the 100K journey from Iowa City to Davenport, said it was all about supporting the kids at @UIchildrens and eliminating the stigma of mental health issues. "Words can't describe what that means to me." pic.twitter.com/kut5LJVPXk — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) May 23, 2021

After the race, Andrew Besser and John O'Brien broke down how much and what kinds of food the runners went through during their 62-mile #WaveAcrossIowa trek from Iowa City to Davenport. pic.twitter.com/CFFhxmRpaB — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) May 23, 2021

