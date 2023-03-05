Going to Big Ten title games is all Caitlin Clark knows. No literally, she’s been there three times in three years. But there’s a very good chance she isn’t there without the performance of one Gabbie Marshall.

The Hawkeyes starting 2 guard played out of her mind. She hit not 1, not 2, not 3…. but S-E-V-E-N three pointers, on 13 attempts. For a player that averages just over five points per game, and shoots just 33% from beyond the arc, that’s an excellent performance in a huge spot.

Nobody was happier for her than her head coach.

“Over the last nine games she’s shooting 58% from three,” Lisa Bluder pointed out. “That’s almost a third of the season. I’m so proud of her because she started out the season struggling and she kept believing in herself. She kept working hard and getting in that gym. I couldn’t be more proud of anybody. Just what her effort was in getting back in and this team’s belief in this woman is unbelievable.”

Marshall also got a whopping 60 seconds of rest along the way, playing a game-high 39 minutes. Shots were going to come (14) — in fact the only player who took more was Caitlin (18).

“I knew that I had to start making shots in order to open things up,” Marshall said. “I’m happy that I can do that for the team. I’m not worried about what I’m shooting from three, but I’m just happy to help the team in that way.”

Caitlin Clark had nine assists, three of them going to Marshall. She talked after the game about how Maryland’s defensive game plan was going to create opportunities.

“You can take away me and Monika but when the other three [Marshall, Kate Martin, McKenna Warnock] play like they did and we have people coming off the bench and contributing, there’s only so much you can do,” Clark said. “You’re basically selling out on two players. We’ll welcome any defense that any team wants to bring at us.”

Clark had 22, and Warnock chipped in 21, too. The Hawkeyes now return to the Big Ten championship game against Ohio State, who beat Indiana in the game prior. Last time these two played, Iowa departed Columbus with a win over the then-No.-2-ranked Buckeyes. That’s all that stands in between back-to-back Big Ten championships for these Hawkeyes.