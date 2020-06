The University of Iowa Athletics Department says it is pausing football season ticket sales at the end of the month as officials work on a plan for limited capacity seating in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UIAD announced on Monday that it will pause season ticket purchases and renewals after June 30th. Other ticket packages and single-game ticket purchases are being paused as well. The Hawkeye Express train will not operate during the 2020 season due to plans for limited capacity.