Garza becomes all-time leading scorer, adds to his resume as a winner

Sunday was a historic day in Iowa City as Luka Garza surpassed the late, great Roy Marble as the all-time leading score in men’s basketball history at the University of Iowa, ending the game against Penn State with 2,125 career points.

The Hawkeyes needed Garza’s 23 points tonight, as Iowa beat Penn State 74-68 in a back-and-forth contest.

At times Luka Garza has made it look easy, but it’s been far from it. It has taken years of hard work, dedication and a love of the game to be one of the best ever to wear the black and gold. While the record means a lot to the Iowa senior, it’s not what he hopes to be remembered by.

“I just want to be remembered as a guy who loved the game of basketball, who play as hard as he could and worked as hard as he could and was a great teammate and someone who tried to be a good leader.”

While he’s not done written his story at the University of Iowa, it’s hard to imagine his idea of his legacy won’t become a reality. With this record in the books, there’s just one more thing that can help solidify Garza’s place in Hawkeye history.

“You know, I’ve said this before, I didn’t come here to win awards to score points. That wasn’t my goal. When I came here I wanted to win games.”

While Iowa has found success in recent years, it wasn’t a given when Garza arrived to Iowa City.

“In my freshman year we were 14-19. I never experienced losing like that and I think it speaks to the guys that we have still that we’re from there and the guys that have come since then and that we built this program after that one year. We took it to the next level.”

Now, the Hawkeyes are legitimate contenders to win the Big Ten Tournament and the National Championship. A legacy that would last forever.

“This year, how we’re doing, I think winning games is the most important thing to me and every time I step on the floor I play as hard as I can. I play every game like it’s my last. I think that’s what I want people to talk about when they talk me.”