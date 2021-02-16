Garza, Bohannon didn’t chase history; history found them

Two Iowa Hawkeye seniors are closing in on program records.

Luka Garza needs just 44 points to become the Iowa men’s basketball all-time leading scorer, while Jordan Bohannon is 14 assists away from breaking the all-time assists record.

“That would be really cool to have both those records be taken by our names in the same play, you really can’t write a better story than that,” said Bohannon. “We haven’t really talked about our personal accolades. It’s always been about the team. We know as long as we’re winning that our personal accolades are going to come after that. I think that’s what been so special about Luka and myself as our careers go the main focus is getting a win and that’s what’s so special about this team. It’s how our personalities are and how everyone’s character is in that locker room. That’s what makes it fun to play with guys like Luka, and him being a National Player of the Year. To be so close to these big-time records at Iowa, at the end of the day it doesn’t really matter to us.”

Roy Marble, Jr. currently holds the record for most points with the Iowa men’s basketball team with 2,116 career points (Garza has 2,073) and Jeff Horner holds the program record for career assists with 612 (Bohannon has 599).

“It’s awesome to be able to be a part of history,” said Garza. “Obviously that was never a goal of mine walking into the University of Iowa. I never said, ‘I wanted to get that record,’ you know, over time things just took care of itself. Obviously, I’m in this position now and it would be a tremendous honor.”

Luka Garza is on pace to break the scoring record against Penn State on February 21 and Jordan Bohannon is on pace to break the assist record against Ohio State on February 28.