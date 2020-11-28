Garza drops 41, makes history as Hawkeyes win back-to-back blowouts

It’s a shame that fans weren’t allowed in for the Hawkeyes game on the hardwood against the Eagles on Friday because they would have been able to witness history. Luka Garza ended the game with 41 points and 9 rebounds and continued to secure his place as one of, if not the, greatest player ever in their men’s basketball program.

Here’s a list of accomplishments Garza was able to achieve during his game against Southern University.

Most points scored by a Hawkeye in a half in program history: 36

Most points by a Hawkeye in a single-game in Carver-Hawkeye Arena: 41

One of two players in Iowa history to score 40 points or more in two games in a career (John Johnson)

18th straight game scoring at least 20 points: Ties Trae Young for second-longest streak over the previous 20 seasons.

1,626 career points: 9th all-time in Iowa men’s basketball history

Garza was also able to start the game 13-13 on his field-goal attempts before missing his first shot in the second half. He was in such a zone, he wasn’t even aware of just how hot of a start he was on.

“I don’t think I even realized,” said Garza. “I just felt like every shot I took I should have made. Even the one I missed I feel like I could have made that shot as well. I think I have that confidence every time I step on the court. I’m just going to play as hard as I can and whatever happens, happens. I put enough work into each shot to when I put it up I have a strong feeling it’s going to go in. it was just the flow of the game. I didn’t say anything to anybody. They were just finding me in my spots and I was open and was able to get the ball in position to score.”

Head coach Fran McCaffery has over a decade of coaching experience in Iowa City, but even he hasn’t seen someone on a roll quite like that.

“I haven’t seen too many guys score 36 in a half. I’ve had guys get on rolls over the years. Certainly his performance at Michigan last year was like that. That’s a big number. They don’t have a lot of size, they go off the dribble. They rotate a lot of guys and kudos to our guys to recognize he had it going and load him up.”

Luka Garza and the Hawkeyes have a chance to move to 3-0 on Thursday with a game against Western Illinois.