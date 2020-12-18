Garza, Iowa offense ready for showdown against Gonzaga

Luka Garza has been on a historic tare so far this season. The Hawkeye leads the nation in scoring at 29.2 PPG while shooting 69% from the field and 68% from behind the three-point line. Iowa knows the Gonzaga defense will try to limit his impact, but he and his teammates are confident regardless of who is putting up the show the Hawkeyes will find a way to score.

“I think the important thing for him is he’s good on the block but he’s not just strictly a low-post player,” said Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery. “They crowd him. They beat him up. They front him. They double. They double from various locations. Nothing fazes him in that sense and neither does the physicality because he’s used to that. So he’ll keep coming.”

Whenever his number’s called, the big man will be ready to get to work.

“I play every game the same way,” said Garza. “I read and attack where I can affect the game. I know if I’m getting triple-teamed I can hit the glass and get second-chance points. I can also find teammates. I know how to react and adjust to different defenses.”

It’s that versatility and experience that gives Fran McCaffery more flexibility when game planning his offense.

“So, there’s a variety of things we can run,” said McCaffery. “But the way he’s shooting the three ball, the way he’s shooting the pull-up, his ability to make plays for other people is really critical.”‘

Luka has his fair share of shooters to kick the ball out to when he gets double or triple teamed. Those shooters will be ready to let it fly when they get open looks on Saturday.

“We have a lot of guys who are very skilled and good enough to play at a lot of places,” said Iowa junior Connor McCaffery. “I think everyone buying into their role and understanding that some games Luka might get the shots and Luka knows sometimes people on the outside will get the shots. It’s an unselfish mindset that a mature team really adapts to. That’s been our biggest thing. Everyone accepting their role and buying into that.”